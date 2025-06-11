The Indian cricket team will earn USD 1,440,000 (Rs 12.33 crore) despite not reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final. While New Zealand and Australia will face each other in the summit clash, India finished third in the points table for the 2023-25 cycle. However, the two-time finalists will earn almost the same money that Australia received for winning the WTC 2023 Final. Following their win over India in 2023, Australia were awarded a prize money of USD 1.6 million. Coming to the final, the winner of the match between South Africa and Australia will receive a prize money of USD 3.6 million while the runners-up will receive more than USD 2.1 million.

The 'Ultimate Test' between the two red-ball best teams - South Africa and Australia - for the World Test Championship (WTC) mace is set to begin on Wednesday at the home of cricket, Lord's.

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia will be aiming to defend the WTC title, which they secured by defeating India in the previous final held at The Oval in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma's South Africa are determined to end over two decades wait for an ICC title and make history with their maiden WTC triumph.

During their WTC final journey, South Africa won one out of their first five Tests and then remained unbeaten in their next seven. The Proteas secured their spot in the final after finishing on top of the WTC standings with 69.44 point percentage, including eight wins and three losses in 12 matches.

Defending champions Australia, on the other hand, were second in the table with 67.54 point percentage after 13 wins and four losses in 19 games.

En route to the WTC final, Australia have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade, which helped them seal their spot in the summit clash.

(With IANS inputs)