An individual named Naveed has demanded Rs 5 crore from Indian cricket team Rinku Singh, a source told NDTV. In a series of messages, all dating back to February 2025, Naveed's demand escalated from a plea for financial aid to a direct threat linked to organized crime. In his first text, Naveed introduced himself to Rinku as a fan, starting with a polite request for money. Few days later, he messaged the cricketer again, changing the tone from a request to a clear demand. Receiving no response, Naveed sent an ultimatum to Rinku on April 20, concluding with a serious extortion threat linked to a criminal organisation.

Timeline of Naveed's messages to Rinku Singh, as revealed by an NDTV source:

"Hope you are well. I am your biggest fan and I am very happy that you are playing for the KKR team. Rinku sir, I hope you continue your tireless efforts. One day you will reach the peak of your career. Sir, I have a request, if you can help me financially, Allah will bless you more, Inshallah." (April 5)

"I want Rs 5 crore. I will arrange the time and place. Please send your confirmation." (April 9)

"Reminder! D-Company" (April 20)

Rinku was part of India's recent Asia Cup triumph. His first game of the tournament happened to be the high pressure final against Pakistan. All he needed was just one ball to make his wish come true, a hit over mid-on on his very first ball taking India to their ninth Asia Cup title and second in the shortest format.

"Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," said Rinku after the final.

So far, Rinku has played 34 T20Is and two ODIs for India, scoring 605 runs across competitions.