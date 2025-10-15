Jharkhand captain Ishan Kishan lifted his team from a tricky situation with a statement hundred as the visitors reached 307 for six against hosts Tamil Nadu on day one of the Ranji Trophy season in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Kishan, who has lost his place in the Indian team across formats, was batting on an unbeaten 125 off 183 alongside Sahil Raj (64 batting) at close of play. Jharkhand were in real danger of being bowled for a sub-200 first-innings total but Kishan and Raj shared an unbroken 150-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh got the early breakthrough for his team before finishing with three wickets on the day. Left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar, making his Ranji return after a decade, picked up a couple of wickets for the home side.

At the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, defending champions Vidarbha piled on the runs against Nagaland, finishing day one at 302 for three with an unbeaten 148 from opener Aman Mokhade.

Dhruv Shorey made 64 while Yash Rathod was batting on 66 at stumps.

In Kanpur, Andhra opener and wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat began his Ranji campaign with a solid 144 off 244 balls against Uttar Pradesh. His innings included 13 fours. Number three Shaik Rasheed too made a valuable contribution, an unbeaten 94 at close of play.

