India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has opted out of the 2025 edition of The Hundred, citing workload management as the key reason ahead of a crucial cricketing calendar that includes a 50-over Women's World Cup on home soil later this year. According to ESPNCricinfo, Deepti, who played a pivotal role in London Spirit's title win last year, has decided to withdraw from her GBP 36,000 (approx. Rs 42 lakh) contract to take a short break. Deepti's exit comes as a major blow to Spirit, especially after she famously sealed the final at Lord's last year with a memorable straight six to clinch the club's first-ever The Hundred trophy. She has been replaced by Australian all-rounder Charli Knott in the squad.

Spirit will also be without Heather Knight, who is sidelined with injury. In her absence, Charlie Dean is set to take over captaincy duties, while Grace Harris comes in for Meg Lanning. Chris Liddle, meanwhile, has replaced Ashley Noffke as head coach.

Deepti is currently touring England with the Indian team, following a packed schedule that has included both international and domestic franchise duties. With India looking to peak during the World Cup later this year, the 27-year-old has opted to prioritise rest and recovery.

Her decision also means that for the first time, no Indian player will feature in The Hundred this year. The BCCI has not granted No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to active male cricketers for overseas leagues, and most Indian women's players were either undrafted or unavailable due to similar workload considerations.

In other changes around the league, Trent Rockets have confirmed that Australia's Ash Gardner will captain the side this season. England star Nat Sciver-Brunt had stepped down from the captaincy to ease her own workload after recently taking over national team leadership.

