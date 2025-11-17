Former India opener Abhinav Mukund believes the pressure on Shubman Gill has reached a critical point as he called for split captaincy in the wake of India's opening Test defeat to South Africa. With Gill absent in the second innings due to a neck spasm, India were bowled out for 93 in their chase of 124. South Africa sealed a 30-run win inside three days for their first Test victory in India in 15 years.

"At home, everyone expects India to win - no questions asked," Mukund said on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan.

Gill suffered the spasm during a slog sweep in the first innings and retired hurt on four, as his absence compounded India's batting woes. Gill's workload has also become a topic of debate.

Immediately after leading India to a 2-0 Test series sweep over West Indies at home, Gill flew to Australia to captain the ODI side, also featuring in the T20Is before returning to lead India in the opening Test just four days after the Brisbane T20I. He has been playing non-stop cricket across formats since the IPL, and then he was made the Test skipper, leading India to a remarkable 2-2 draw in England in a gruelling five-match series.

"I think Shubman has it in him to become an all-format captain, but I don't think India should have an all-format captain anymore," said Mukund, who has played seven Tests.

"Split captaincy is a smart move. Shubman Gill has been given the responsibility to take on the mantle in Tests, and he will be under big pressure."

"This is a crucial series," he noted, "and the England series was a big confidence booster for India."