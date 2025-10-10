India's top order did not take responsibility to bat well against South Africa, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Thursday after her side lost by three wickets in their Women's World Cup match. India were rescued by their big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who struck a 77-ball 94 with 11 fours and five sixes while batting as low as No 8 to take her side to 251 all out from a precarious 102 for six. However, Ghosh's first-innings exploits were eclipsed by Nadine de Klerk's 54-ball 84 not out (8x4s, 5x6s) as well as Laura Wolvaardt's 70, as India suffered their first defeat in the tournament.

“We didn't take the responsibility as a top-order. We have to change things. We have to get the good totals. It is a long tournament. It was a tough game, but (there are) lots of learnings. We need to keep ourselves in the positive frame (of mind),” Harmanpreet said after the match.

“(It was a) tough game. Both teams played really well. Even though we collapsed while batting but we still managed to put 250 on the board.

“In the end, Chloe and de Klerk batted, they showed it was a very good pitch and they deserved to win with the way they batted,” the Indian captain said.

Harmanpreet also praised Ghosh's stunning knock which eventually went in vain.

“Richa has been outstanding for us. Today we were very pleased too see Richa's hitting. She can get the big totals. Hope she continues,” Harmanpreet said.

De Klerk, who won the Player of the Match award for her batting exploits, said there isn't any greater achievement than beating India in their backyard.

“Look, I am lost for words. We have done lots of good things and to finish off the game, take the game deep and get over the line is great,” she said.

“I do like being under pressure. I love the World Cups. No bigger stage than playing at India at their home. We had to be at our best. Like I said, it is great to get over the line. We are capable of beating the best sides in the world.

“We just had to take it deep. We are a very good side in the backend. Even if we need 7 or 8 (runs per over), we will be able to do it. Chloe took the pressure off me, also Laura was great,” she added.

South Africa were still a considerable distance away when their skipper Wolvaardt fell in the 36th over with 142 on the board. But as Tryon and de Klerk put on 69 for the seventh wicket to lead their fightback, the former provided the finishing touches.

Wolvaardt said it was something she had never seen before.

"It was incredible. I don't think I have seen something like that all my career. That was a special innings. I am still at loss for words. We found ourselves in a little bit of pickle,” she said.

“We have had lots of conversations about the first game and how to deal with it.,” she said, mentioning their tournament opener in which South Africa were bowled out for 69 against England.

“We knew we were ahead of them (India) runs wise. We wanted to take the game deep and needed something special. We got that,” she added.

Wolvaardt said she was pleased seeing de Klerk's hard work coming off in matches.

“She has been hitting like that in the nets against all our bowlers and glad that it came off in the game. She timed the chase really well.”

