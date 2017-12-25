India Rise To 2nd Place, Virat Kohli Slips To 3rd In T20 Rankings

In the latest ICC T20 Rankings, India captain Virat Kohli lost his pole position which was largely due to his absence in the just-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Kohli missed the series because of personal commitments that led to loss of 48 ranking points. India, on the other hand had moved up to second place after their 3-0 series win against the islanders that took their points tally to 121 from previous 119 points.

They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the Windies to move from fifth to second position in a list led by Pakistan with 124 points.

Kohli, who was at the top with 824 points previously now has 776 points as he did not take part in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

As players lose two per cent of their rating points for each T20I missed, Kohli is now behind Australia's Aaron Finch (784) and West Indies opener Evin Lewis (780).

India's KL Rahul gained significantly to be placed fourth in the table for his back to back half centuries in the just concluded series.

In the bowlers' list, Jasprit Bumrah not playing the final T20 International saw him slip to third place behind Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Among other bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's eight wickets in the series have helped him move up 14 slots to reach 16th position while Hardik Pandya (up 40 places to joint-39th) and Kuleep Yadav (up 48 places to 64) in the rankings after taking six wickets each.