The Indian cricket team jerseys are available at an astonishingly low price just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Just days after Dream11 exited as the lead sponsor, Adidas has rolled out massive discounts of up to 80% on official jerseys of the Indian cricket team. The "FW24 India Cricket T20 International" jersey, featuring Dream11 as the sponsor, is currently available on the Adidas website for Rs 1199. The same jersey had an original retail price of Rs 5999. A similar discount also exists on the Indian women's cricket team Test jersey, which is available for Rs 1199. The discount coincided with Dream11 ending their sponsorship contract with the BCCI, but no official reason was given by Adidas for the move.

Team India is likely to play the upcoming Asia Cup without a lead sponsor on their shirts following Dream11's withdrawal from its deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

On Tuesday, the BCCI kickstarted the process of finding a new sponsor by releasing an invitation for expression of interest for the lead sponsorship rights for the national team. The last date for parties to purchase this invitation of interest is September 12, and the bid submission deadline is September 16. The Asia Cup will kick off on September 9 and conclude on September 28.

Following the Indian government's passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill last month, which prohibits real-money gaming, Team India needed a new sponsor, as the aforementioned form of gaming was Dream11's main business. Following this development, Dream11 communicated to the BCCI that it would have to pull out of the deal, which had an exit clause in place to account for such government regulations. Dream11's contract was until 2026 and was worth $44 million (approximately Rs 358 crore), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Before this, OPPO, a mobile phone company, had withdrawn from the contract three years before it was scheduled to end, back in 2019. The education technology company Byju's filled the space before Dream11's successful three-year bid in 2023.

In its invitation for expression of interest for the team sponsor, the BCCI also specified that brands related to alcohol, betting or gambling services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, tobacco brands, or any product or service likely to "offend public morals, such as, including but not limited to, pornography" were ineligible to submit a bid.

