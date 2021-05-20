India opening batsman Abhinav Mukund took to Twitter on Thursday to break the news that his grandfather died due to coronavirus. The 31-year-old left-hander said that his grandfather was hale and healthy but the "virus took him away". Abhinav Mukund wrote a heartfelt post on social media after his grandfather succumbed to the deadly virus. "With great sadness, i would like to inform you all that i have lost my grandfather Mr. TK Subbarao to CoVid19. He was 95. A man known for his discipline and his exemplary routines, was otherwise hale and healthy till the virus took him away. Om Shanti," Abhinav Mukund tweeted.

With great sadness, i would like to inform you all that i have lost my grandfather Mr. TK Subbarao to CoVid19. He was 95. A man known for his discipline and his exemplary routines,was otherwise hale and healthy till the virus took him away. Om Shanti! — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) May 20, 2021

The Tamil Nadu-born batsman made his international debut against the West Indies in a Test match in 2011.

Mukund played seven Tests for the country and has scored 320 runs. His best knock came against Sri Lanka in his last Test where the left-handed batsman scored 81 runs in the second innings of the Galle Test.

Although his last international appearance came nearly four years back, Mukund has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.

Promoted

He has played 145 First Class matches and has amassed over 10,000 runs at an impressive average of 47.93.

In a game against Maharashtra in 2008, the Tamil Nadu opener produced one of his finest knocks and registered his highest first-class score -- 300 not out.