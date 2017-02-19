India Beat Pakistan, Enter Women's World Cup Qualifier Final

India have qualified for the final of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

The India women's cricket team comprehensively defeated their arch rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and 165 balls to spare on Sunday with Ekta Bisht being named Player of the Match for taking five wickets. India thereby continued their unbeaten run at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers by advancing to the final in Colombo. India bundled out Pakistan for a meagre 67 in 43.4 overs after asking them to bat upon winning the toss. The team then achieved the target in just 22.3 overs, scoring 70 for three to post a comprehensive win which helped it top the Super 6 table.

Ekta Bisht shone for India with an impressive five-wicket haul, finishing with brilliant figures of 10-7-8-5.

Shikha Pandey (2/09) chipped in with a couple of wickets. The two bowlers ran through the Pakistani batting line-up.

They kept losing wickets regularly and only two Pakistani batters could reach the double-digit mark.

Chasing a modest target, India rode on responsible knocks from Deepti Sharma (29 not out) and Harmanpreet Kaur (24) to reach the target with 165 balls to spare.

Deepti and Harmanpreet put on a solid 42 runs together for the third wicket.

India Women remain unbeaten at #WWC17 Qualifier after a 7 wicket win over Pakistan Women sees them top the Super 6 table and reach the final pic.twitter.com/z6y099hBr3 — ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2017

For Pakistan, Sadia Yousuf claimed two wickets by giving away 19 runs.

Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian women's team for beating the arch-foes.

"Congratulations @BCCIWomen for defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women's World Cup qualifier 2017 #IndvPak . Ab to Aadat Si Hai !," wrote Sehwag on his twitter handle.

Brief scores: Pakistan 67 all out in 43.4 overs (Ayesha Zafar 19; Ekta Bisht 5/08, Shikha Pandey 2/09) lost to India 70 for 3 in 22.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 29 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 24; Sadia Yousuf 2/19).

(With inputs from PTI)