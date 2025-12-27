The first day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne saw a 123-year first. Australia collapsed for 152 yet still claimed a 42-run lead over England on the first innings in a remarkable opening day of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday, in which 20 wickets fell. The 20 wickets on the first day was also a record for a Boxing Day Test, beating the 18 in the 1998 Ashes match. The all-time Test record is 27 for the 1888 Ashes Test at Lord's. Friday was the first time since 1902 that at least 20 wickets fell in a day's play of an England vs Australia Test Down Under.

England great Kevin Pietersen questioned the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and also gave the example of India. "India ALWAYS gets hammered when wickets fall like crazy on day 1 of a Test and so I hope that Australia gets the same scrutiny! Fair is fair!" he wrote on X.

Fair is fair! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 26, 2025

The day's play unfolded before a world-record crowd for a day of cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The attendance figure of 94,199 beat the 93,013 for the 2015 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG.

Australia was 4-0 in its second innings at stumps, an overall lead of 46 runs, after having to bat through one nervous over before stumps.

England lost each of the first three Tests to allow Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action.

Josh Tongue claimed a career-best 5-45 as England bowled Australia out after winning the toss and bowling. In reply, England made 110 in 29.5 overs as Michael Neser grabbed 4-45.

Tongue, in his eighth Test, took three early wickets as Australia stumbled to 72-4 at lunch.

Travis Head (12) and Jake Weatherald (10) fell cheaply as Australia reached 31-2 in the 10th over. Capitalizing on a pitch offering sideways movement, Tongue deceived Marnus Labuschagne (6), who edged to first slip at 34-3.

In a key breakthrough, captain Steve Smith lost his middle stump while attempting to drive Tongue with the total on 51.

"He's an amazing player. I've grown up watching him," Tongue said of Smith. "Getting him out is a very special feeling. It has been an amazing day of Test-match cricket."

Australia aimed to rebuild through veteran Usman Khawaja, but the 39-year-old was caught behind to Gus Atkinson's bowling for 29 at 89-5. Alex Carey clipped a catch to leg gully two runs later.

Neser (35) and Cameron Green (17) shared a 52-run partnership before Green hesitated and was run out at 143-7.

Tongue was cheered off the field at tea after dismissing Neser and Scott Boland (0) with the first two deliveries of his 12th over, giving England's spirits a boost after losing each of the first three Tests.

England was 8-3 in 4.2 overs as Zak Crawley (5), Jacob Bethell (2) and Ben Duckett (2) all departed in an action-packed opening to the innings.

When Joe Root was caught behind for a duck off the bowling of Neser at 16-4 at the end of the eighth over, Harry Brook charged the next delivery from Mitchell Starc and clubbed it over mid-off for six.

Brook bravely belted 41 off 34 balls, including two fours and two sixes, adding 50 for the fifth wicket with Stokes.

Boland (3-30) dismissed Brook, Jamie Smith (2) and Will Jacks (5) in three consecutive overs as England slumped to 77-7. Neser struck a key blow in the following over when skipper Ben Stokes (16) was caught at slip.

England's innings closed with just enough time for Australia to face the one over before stumps.

With AP inputs