IND-A vs SA-A 3rd Unofficial ODI Live: South Africa A are on the charge after being put into bat by India A in their third and final unofficial ODI in Rajkot. Lhuan-dre Pretorous and Rivaldo Moonsamy have given the visitors a flying start. India A have already clinched the series after winning the first two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the batting charts with 185 runs in two matches, Tanush Kotian has been the pick of the bowlers for India A, having scalped eight wickets prior to the third game. (Live Scorecard)
3rd unofficial ODI, South Africa A in India, 3 Unofficial ODI Series, 2025, Nov 19, 2025
Drinks
IND-A
SA-A
95/0 (15.0)
Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
India A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.33
Batsman
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
51* (43)
Rivaldo Moonsamy
38 (51)
Bowler
Welcome to the coverage of 3rd unofficial ODI of South Africa A in India, 3 Unofficial ODI Series, 2025. We are here in Rajkot at the Niranjan Shah Stadium for the match between India A and South Africa A and it promises to be a gripping contest.