IND-A vs SA-A 3rd Unofficial ODI Live: South Africa A are on the charge after being put into bat by India A in their third and final unofficial ODI in Rajkot. Lhuan-dre Pretorous and Rivaldo Moonsamy have given the visitors a flying start. India A have already clinched the series after winning the first two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the batting charts with 185 runs in two matches, Tanush Kotian has been the pick of the bowlers for India A, having scalped eight wickets prior to the third game. (Live Scorecard)