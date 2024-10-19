India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Telecast: India A will kickstart the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan A. India's squad for the tournament is filled with several young stars who have shone in the IPL before. Led by Tilak Varma, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni and Rahul Chahar are also in the squad. India will also face Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group B. Prabhsimran Singh or Anuj Rawat are expected to keep wickets.

Full India A squad: Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, Rasik Salam

ICC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast?

When will the India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 19 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, Emerging Teams Asia Cup match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)