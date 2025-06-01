The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 start was delayed by over two hours after rain played spoilsport in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Qualifier 2 and the final were earlier scheduled to be hosted in Kolkata. But after the one week stoppage due to rising border tension between India and Pakistan, the BCCI announced that new venues for playoffs. "The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameter," the BCCI said in a press release.

But after the rain delay, fans were not happy with BCCI's decision.

Rescheduling a match to a different ground to avoid rain only for it to rain there too. BCCI masterclass.#MIvsPBKS #PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/CmOZ6g0WLJ — Men's Cricket (@MensCricket) June 1, 2025

BCCI moved matches from dry Kolkata to rain-hit Ahmedabad, all thanks to their blind love for Narendra Modi Stadium. Now it's raining on match day while Kolkata stays clear. Who feeds BCCI this weather info? Biased planning ruining the game!#MIvsPBKS #PBKSvMI #Qualifier2 pic.twitter.com/VKaIagpn3r — (@iamajayjangirr) June 1, 2025

BCCI has turned the IPL into a mockery. It was always a joke but with every passing year, they have somehow managed to make it worse. It's all down to their massive greed & it all hopefully blows up someday. — D. (@Deep_Take001) June 1, 2025

BCCI removed the Finals and Q2 from iconic Eden Gardens because of rain forecast.

Today there is no rain in Kolkata and it's pelting down in Ahmedabad



Madhav Mishra ji BCCI pe clownery ka case kr sakte hai?#MadhavMishraCaseLelo pic.twitter.com/QHEwL0Ng4L — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 1, 2025

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this game will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue.

In their previous match, Punjab Kings suffered a 6-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Marcus Stoinis contributing 25 runs.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians advanced to this stage after beating the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's crucial knock of 81.

Punjab and Mumbai have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 17 and PBKS 15. In IPL 2025, these teams have won one match each.

"We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast, and the wicket was under the covers yesterday. Based on these, we are going to bowl first. It's a fresh day. We've recovered pretty well and rejuvenated, and our mindset is to go out there and win. Boys are in high spirits, and everyone's thinking positively. The environment in the dressing room is top-notch at the moment, so I can't complain much. Yuzi comes in," Shreyas Iyer said after winning the toss.

"We also would have bowled first. We need to bat well and assess the conditions. It has got flatter. If you bowl well, you'll get some help. In a lot of areas, we could have got better. One day break, it's tough, but we know what to execute. We came very early in the morning after the game, and most of the guys focused on recovery. We had to make one change. Topley comes in, Gleeson has a niggle," MI skipper Hardik Pandya said.