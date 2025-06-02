Rohit Sharma, a match after scoring 81 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator, failed to strike big in the Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rohit tried to flick PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis but was caught at deep-backward square leg. The dismissal saw Stoinis thumping his chest aggressively. The celebration soon went viral. Meanwhile, a collective batting performance led by Suryakumar Yaadav and Tilak Varma took Mumbai Indians to a par 203 for six in a rain-delayed Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 contest against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Bowlers respect Maggiman so much they don't celebrate his wicket pic.twitter.com/o0skAUu3Ag — (@mathakedarad) June 1, 2025

While no overs were lost as the contest got underway nearly two hours and 15 minutes after the scheduled start time, it was Mumbai Indians who emerged their noses slightly ahead after posting a competitive total.

Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) kept Mumbai on track for a big total, while Naman Dhir's late exploits (18-ball 33) pushed them past the 200-run mark.

Unlike the last game, Rohit Sharma (4) failed to capitalise on an early reprieve when Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) dropped a tough chance running behind from short third off Kyle Jamieson (1/30) in the third over.

However, in the next over, Rohit failed to execute his trademark pull shot as he hit one straight to Vyshak Vijaykumar (1/30) at deep square leg off Marcus Stoinis.

Unfazed by the early blow, MI motored on to reach a scoring rate of 10 runs an over which they maintained through the course of the innings.

Tilak smacked his second ball down the ground for a six while Bairstow unleashed powerful strokes on either side of the wickets as they added 51 runs for the second wicket in a little under six overs to stage a robust recovery.

Punjab bowlers realised taking pace off the ball was a trick that they could work with — especially the slower short balls that the lanky Jamieson delivered well — but the batters' had enough class to counter that.