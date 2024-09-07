Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 3: All Eyes On KL Rahul, Riyan Parag
India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score: KL Rahul© AFP
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone yet again to play key roles on a bright day for India B on Day Two of the Duleep Trophy first-round match against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. At stumps, India A reached 134/2, and trailed India B by 187 runs, with K.L. Rahul (23 not out) and Riyan Parag (27 not out) at the crease. Musheer continued to be impressive on Day Two and made 181 eventually, laced with 16 fours and five sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD | India C vs India D LIVE SCORE)
Match 1, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 05, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-A
141/2 (36.3)
IND-B
321/10 (116.0)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.86
Batsman
Riyan Parag
29 (54)
KL Rahul
28* (84)
Bowler
Mukesh Kumar
43/0 (10)
Yash Dayal
29/0 (10.3)
No run.
Four! Played towards fine leg.
No run.
No run.
No run.
2 runs, played towards third man.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards point.