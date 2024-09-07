Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone yet again to play key roles on a bright day for India B on Day Two of the Duleep Trophy first-round match against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. At stumps, India A reached 134/2, and trailed India B by 187 runs, with K.L. Rahul (23 not out) and Riyan Parag (27 not out) at the crease. Musheer continued to be impressive on Day Two and made 181 eventually, laced with 16 fours and five sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD | India C vs India D LIVE SCORE)

Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates India A vs India B LIVE Score straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru