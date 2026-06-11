India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series 2026 2nd Match: The young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus again as India A get down to action against Afghanistan A in their second match of the Tri-National Series. The 15-year-old slammed three fours before falling on 4 against Sri Lanka A in the side's first match, and would be raring to improve today against the Afghans. It was Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored a century in the last match, as India A won the match by eight runs after scoring 277/6 in the first innings. Bowlers like Anukul Roy and Arshad Khan starred. This time, however, Indian fans would want to witness Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in full form. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, 2nd Match Tri-Nation A Series 2026 LIVE