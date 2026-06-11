India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series 2026 2nd Match: The young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus again as India A get down to action against Afghanistan A in their second match of the Tri-National Series. The 15-year-old slammed three fours before falling on 4 against Sri Lanka A in the side's first match, and would be raring to improve today against the Afghans. It was Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored a century in the last match, as India A won the match by eight runs after scoring 277/6 in the first innings. Bowlers like Anukul Roy and Arshad Khan starred. This time, however, Indian fans would want to witness Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in full form. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, 2nd Match Tri-Nation A Series 2026 LIVE
IND A vs AFG A Live: Fans slam Tilak
India A captain Tilak Varma faced severe criticism from the fans for his slow knock against Sri Lanka A. Despite India's win, Tilak was under fire as he played a knock of 60 off 97 balls. This included just two boundaries and one maximum. The skipper would look to redeem himself in the next game against Afghanistan.
IND A vs AFG A Live: India's thrilling win over SL
Chasing 278, Sri Lanka A had the game in the bag after captain Sahan Arachchige made a sublime 74 off 72 balls. However, the inexplicable loss of last four wickets in 10 balls, including three in the final over from pacer Arshad Khan, gave India A a narrow win. The seasoned Ruturaj Gaikwad made a composed 101 to lead India A to 277 for six.
IND A vs AFG A Live Updates: Tilak Varma, The Captain
The India A captaincy experience does come at a crucial juncture in Tilak Varma's career. With talks of Hardik Pandya's exit from the Mumbai Indians gaining steam, Tilak could be the ideal successor for the franchise. The India A leadership role is bound to help him prepare for a future captaincy role in the IPL.
India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: Ruturaj Shows His One-Day Class
Ruturaj Gaikwad might not be the most suitable batter for India in T20 cricket, but in the one-day format, he has shown the quality he brings to the team. With the Indian team management building a side for the 2027 World Cup, Ruturaj has to be in the mix. The question, however, which player does he replace?
IND A vs AFG A Live Updates: Afghanistan A Squad
A look at the Imran Mir-led Afghanistan A squad for the tri-nation series:
Imran Mir(c), Noor ul Rahman(w), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Farmanullah Safi, Shams Ur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Khalid Taniwal, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai
India A vs Afghanistan A Live Score: Plenty To Learn From
India A's first match of the series was far from what they hoped it would be. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Priyansh Arya --- the trio who set the IPL 2026 on fire with their batting -- failed to step up. The veterans Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma steadied the sinking Indian ship to take the team home. Ayush Badoni was a surprise package with the ball, picking up the two most important Sri Lankan wickets -- of their openers.
India A vs Afghanistan A Live Updates: 2nd Chance For Sooryavanshi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India A vs Afghanistan A, tri-nation series match from Dambulla. India A beat Sri Lanka A in their last match, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's century but the margin of victory was far from ideal. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 14 runs in the last match, would be keen make amends and deliver with the bat today.