Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 1: India, Australia Square Off In Ultimate Test Battle
Ind vs Aus WTC Final Live Score: India will be squaring off against Australia in the most-awaited World Test Championship final, at The Oval from Wednesday.
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 1 Live Updates: India take on Australia© Twitter
India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023, Live Updates:India will be squaring off against Australia in the most-awaited World Test Championship final, at The Oval from Wednesday. Earlier this year, India defeated Australia 2-1 in a four-match series to reach a second successive WTC final. Last time out, New Zealand outplayed India to win the prestigious WTC mace. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but an ICC trophy has eluded them. The last major ICC trophy India won was way back in 2013 when it bagged the Champions Trophy in England. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final match between India and Australia, straight from The Oval:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:20 (IST)IND vs AUS WTC Final: Crucial match for IndiaAs The Oval gears up to host its first ever Test in June in its 143-year existence, India are heading into the unknown and face a couple of key selection calls that might decide the fate of the game.
- 13:15 (IST)IND vs AUS WTC Final: Chances of rain?
June 7, 2023
- 12:54 (IST)IND vs AUS WTC Final: India aim to end their ICC trophy jinxIndia have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them. The last major ICC trophy India won was way back in 2013 when it bagged the Champions Trophy in England.
- 12:47 (IST)IND vs AUS WTC Final: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the World Test Championship final match between India and Australia, straight from The Oval. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.