Imran Khan's Advice To Sarfaraz Ahmed For Pakistan Comeback

Updated: 18 November 2019 18:32 IST

Imran Khan said that the performance and form of a player should not be judged on T20 Cricket but rather on Tests and ODIs.

Imran Khan
Sarfaraz Khan was removed from captaincy and dropped from the Pakistan squad. © AFP

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has opined that former captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed can make his way back to the national team through good performances in domestic cricket. "I don't think the performance and form of a player should be judged by T20 cricket but through Test and one-day cricket," Imran Khan told reporters. "He can come back to the national team, but right now he should focus on domestic cricket." Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and one of the most successful captains in the national team's history, also hailed the appointment of Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach.

"It is a constructive move to appoint Misbah as he is an honest and unbiased person who has loads of experience behind him," he said.

"I think Misbah will turn out to be a good choice and Pakistan will improve and do well in Test and ODI cricket under him. He has this talent in him that he can groom the players and also improve their performance."

