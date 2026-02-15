Former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, have led calls for Imran Khan to be allowed appropriate medical care. The legendary all-rounder has reportedly lost 85% of his vision in one eye. According to latest media reports, Imran is set to be moved to a hospital amid rising concerns about his health. Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain has been held in solitary confinement in prison since September 2023. His health has deteriorated in recent times after jail authorities allegedly ignored repeated medical complaints for months.

Taking to social media, former captain Wasim Akram urged authorities to provide him with appropriate medical access.

"It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health," Akram posted on X.

Waqar Younis also made a desperate appeal, highlighting Imran's contributions to Pakistan cricket.

"Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital [which] helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment. I humbly request the related authorities ensure he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper," the legendary pacer posted.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who has been raising donations for the cancer center fundraised and built by Imran, hoped that the 73-year-old can make a quick recovery.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of him losing vision in his eye," Shoaib said. "I hope he gets the best treatment, and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery."

The likes of Shahid Afridi, Ramiz Raja, and Mohammad Hafeez also stressed the right to "basic medical access."

On Friday, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja rallied the Pakistan cricket fraternity to show their support for Imran in these challenging times.