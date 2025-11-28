Ignored India batter Prithvi Shaw shone on captaincy debut for Maharashtra with a half-century during his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad on Friday. Shaw slammed a 36-ball 66 to help Maharashtra beat Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Jadavpur University Ground in Kolkata. His knock was laced with nine fours and three sixes, completing his half-century in 23 balls. Chasing 192, Maharashtra achieved the target with eight balls and as many wickets to spare.

Prithvi Shaw on full power!



A blazing 66 off 36 balls, setting the perfect tone for the chase with clean hitting and fearless intent against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26.#mca #mcacricket #teammaharashtra #teammaha #cricketmaharashtra pic.twitter.com/XUslaNnAa2 — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) November 28, 2025

However, it was youngster Arshin Kulkarni who stole the show, slamming 89 off 54 balls. The 20-year-old cracked 12 fours and two sixes during his unbeaten knock.

The win saw Maharashtra get back on track after their loss to Jammu and Kashmir in the previous outing earlier this week.

Shaw, once seen as India's next batting star, has begun rebuilding his career after shifting from Mumbai to Maharashtra this season following years of inconsistency and off-field distractions.

The 26-year-old has amassed 470 runs in five matches, including a 222 versus Chandigarh in this season's Ranji Trophy.

Shaw, who was captain of the Indian team that won the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2017 against Tamil Nadu.

He switched from Mumbai ahead of the season for a fresh start after a turbulent period that saw him lose his place in the red-ball team. He was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He made an impact in his first competitive appearance for Maharashtra, scoring a century against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in August.

Shaw made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra against Kerala on October 15 in Thiruvananthapuram, but was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first innings before scoring 75 runs from 102 balls in the second innings.

Shaw could be in demand next month during the IPL 2026 mini auction, which is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

(With Agency Inputs)