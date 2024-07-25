The Pakistan cricket team had a horrible outing at the T20 World Cup 2024 as the Babar Azam-led side crashed out of the competition in the group stages. They slumped to a shocking loss against the United States before losing once again against traditional rivals India. Pakistan did win their remaining two matches against Canada and Ireland but it was too little too late for them. The result sparked a huge backlash from the fans and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went on to make big changes in the support staff. Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq were sacked as selectors while Babar's future remains unclear.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi took a massive dig at the PCB and said that the constant changes behind the scenes impact the side's performances. Afridi also said that any team needs time to adapt to a new system but constant changing can also result in confusion among the players.

“When you change or bring in any new structure, you must give the system time. Every year, a new chairman comes, and a new system is introduced. Things don't work this way,” he told Sports24.

“All the senior board members and senior players should sit together at one table and make a plan. Then let that plan be executed for three years. Let the results come. If you keep changing the system every year, what results can you expect?” the former Pakistan cricket team skipper added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board has turned down requests for No Objection Certificate from senior players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to participate in the Global T20 League, citing the hectic international calendar.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players.

“After taking into consideration Pakistan's busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” the board said in a statement.

