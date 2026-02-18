Pakistan cricket is living on the edge again-flashes of brilliance followed by familiar frustration. Few understand that rhythm better than Yasir Arafat. The former Pakistan all-rounder, a winner of the 2009 ICC World Twenty20 and currently the bowling coach of the UAE side at the global showpiece, doesn't sugarcoat where his country stands. "If you don't play good cricket, it doesn't matter which team you represent - without strong players and a solid unit, results won't go your way," Arafat says.

Pakistan have shown they can compete. They held their own against Australia and started positively in their opening game here. But according to Arafat, the problem isn't ability - it's continuity. The intensity they brought to the Netherlands game never fully traveled with them; instead, it took a special innings from Faheem Ashraf to paper over the cracks.

"Otherwise, things could have been very difficult," Arafat admits.

The larger worry? Depth. Pakistan's bench strength, once a competitive advantage, now feels thin. Players are searching for form, combinations are unsettled, and confidence seems fragile.

"In the past, Pakistan's team used to be stronger," Arafat says bluntly.

Yet this is T20 cricket-chaos territory. Arafat believes Pakistan are still only a couple of performances away from changing their narrative. "If two or three players find form, you can quickly build a strong combination and turn things around."

That's the brutal beauty of the format. One explosive powerplay. One spell that swings a game. One partnership that restores belief. For Pakistan, the roadmap is clear: stop relying on individual rescue acts, rebuild as a unit, and rediscover the hunger that once made them the most unpredictable side in world cricket.

Talent has never been Pakistan's problem. As Arafat reminds us, in T20s, momentum doesn't take months; sometimes, it takes just two good days.