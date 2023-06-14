Team India has been facing harsh criticism after they faced a crushing 209-run defeat against Australia in World Test Championship final on Sunday. Chasing 444, the Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 234 and lost a brilliant opportunity of winning an ICC title after a hiatus of 10 years. Many disappointed fans have demanded the removal of skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid but former India captain Sourav Ganguly completely backed the duo and shut the trolls in a commendable manner.

The duo of Rohit and Dravid took charge after India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in 2021. However, the team's fate has remained the same as they are still in search of their next ICC trophy. Team India won their last ICC title back in 2013, where they defeated England to lift the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on India Today, Ganguly hit out at the trolls on social media for spreading such rumors and said that it will be the "selector's job" if there will be any change in the management.

"It's a selector's job at the end of the day but how does social media influence? Virat himself didn't want to captain Test cricket two years ago. If you ask me who should be and will be India's captain and coach? Rohit and Rahul that's the right way of all," said Ganguly.

"Absolutely, at least till the World Cup, this will continue. Well, I don't know what's in Rohit's mind after the World Cup and what he wants to do. At the moment the coach and captain are the two best for India and I wish them all the luck," he added.

Earlier, Dravid had expressed disappointment after India's loss and stated that things could have been different if they would have got three weeks' time to practice.

"Never going to be happy with the prep as a coach (enough preparation time?) . But that's the reality we are faced with. Coming here three weeks earlier, having a practice game would be ideal. But we have to make do with what we can. Don't think we should make excuses," Dravid told Star Sports after the match.

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India's last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs on the final day.

(With PTI Inputs)