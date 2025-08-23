'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' that has already been passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha might force the Indian cricket team to play the Asia Cup without having the Dream11 logo on its jersey. The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries. It also seeks to prohibit advertisement related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or fine up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment up to three years and/or fine up to Rs 1 crore. Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including three to five years' imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Offences under key sections are sought to be made cognizable and non-bailable.

Notably, Dream11, the lead sponsor for Team India since July 2023 for a period of three years, is also a fantasy sports gaming platform.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any official comment yet, but its secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday said that the board will follow the laws of the country.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia said.

Talking about Asia Cup, the continental event is set to start on September 9, with the final set to be played on 28th of the month. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates with the matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

India announced a 15-member squad for the event and a list of five reserved. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side with Shubman Gill being his deputy.