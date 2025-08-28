Mohammed Shami has been missing from action for a long time. He last played international cricket in March at the Champions Trophy in March. Then, he featured in the IPL 2025 as well but was not picked for the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Reports earlier stated that Shami was even consulted by the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, before the squad for England was picked. However, the pacer himself was not confident about his fitness. Shami had also not featured in India's five-match series against Australia, and it was the doubt in his own mind regarding fitness that led to him being left out of the squad for England.

"Same thing happened before the Australia tour as well. Before the tour, I had discomfort. I am a believer in the thought process that if you are not at the level the team wants you to be, you should take a step back," Shami said on News24.

He was also asked whether he was consulted by the BCCI selectors ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection, where he was not picked.

"I have neither blamed anyone nor complained that the selectors should or shouldn't talk to me. I don't care about it that much. If I fit into your plans, then select me in the team. If I don't, then don't pick me. I have no objections. You fulfill your duties and do what's best for the nation. I believe that if you give me an opportunity, I will try to do my best," Shami said.

On his likely return date, Shami added: "I am working hard. If I can play the Duleep Trophy, I can certainly play T20Is."

"I don't have any expectations. I believe in my own abilities — if you give me an opportunity, I will give my absolute best. Selection is not in my hands. I am ready to play in all formats. If I can play for five days in the Duleep Trophy, there shouldn't be any discussion about whether I can play international cricket."