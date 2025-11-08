Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that an informal meeting was held with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy. India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to receive the winner's trophy from Naqvi. The PCB chief left with the trophy and the Indian cricket team has still not received it. The BCCI was expected to raise the issue during the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings in Dubai. However, Saikia said that the 'ice was broken' with the PCB as the topic was 'informally' discussed by the two cricket boards. According to Times Of India, ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta mediated the discussions between BCCI and PCB.

"I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia told PTI.

"It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet," he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

The trophy has been lying at the ACC headquarters in Dubai with the staff there instructed by Naqvi to not move it without his permission.

He has insisted that the Indians will have to accept the top prize from him.

"Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out."

"There will be options from the other side as well and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution," Saikia said.

With PTI inputs