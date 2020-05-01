Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Australia Dethrone India, Pakistan To Take Top Spots In ICC Test And T20I Rankings

Updated: 01 May 2020 14:12 IST

Australia, with 116 points, went ahead of India in the Test rankings.

Australia Dethrone India, Pakistan To Take Top Spots In ICC Test And T20I Rankings
Australia's recent success in Test cricket helped them seal the top spot in ICC rankings. © AFP

Australia became the top-ranked team in ICC's recently released Test and T20I rankings for men. The Australian team dethroned India to take the top spot in Test ranking with 116 points. India was the number one side in Test cricket since October 2016 but has now slipped to the third spot with 114 points. In ICC's T20 International Rankings, Australia with 278 points, became number one for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2011 for the shortest format of the game. Pakistan, who was at the top of the T20I rankings since January 2018 has now dropped to the fourth spot with 260 points.

The updated rankings are based on the matches that have been played from the beginning of the 2018 season. In Test rankings, New Zealand is at the second spot with 115 points. However, India is still at the top of the points table in the ongoing ICC Test championship. South Africa has seen the biggest fall in the latest Test rankings and they are now at the sixth spot after having lost 8 out of the 9 Test matches that they have played since February 2019.

In ICC's ODI Rankings, England is at the top of the table with 127 points. India is 8 points behind England at the second spot in ICC ODI rankings. The top ten ranked teams are still unchanged in this format of the game.

India has improved in ICC's T20I Rankings by taking the third spot. England is in the second spot with 268 points which is just two more than India.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article International Cricket Council Australia Australia Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia has become the number one side in Test and T20I cricket
  • India dropped to the third spot in the recently released Test rankings
  • Pakistan also dropped to the fourth spot in ICC's T20I rankings
Related Articles
ICC Shares Hilarious Picture Of Brett Lee, Andrew Symonds On Hair Appreciation Day
ICC Shares Hilarious Picture Of Brett Lee, Andrew Symonds On Hair Appreciation Day
ICC Hands 2-Year Ban To Deepak Agarwal For Breaching Anti-Corruption Code
ICC Hands 2-Year Ban To Deepak Agarwal For Breaching Anti-Corruption Code
Coronavirus: ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar May Get Extension As Coronavirus Postpones Board Meeting
Coronavirus: ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar May Get Extension As Coronavirus Postpones Board Meeting
Wont Accept Change Of Asia Cup Schedule To Accommodate IPL: PCB CEO
Won't Accept Change Of Asia Cup Schedule To Accommodate IPL: PCB CEO
ICC To Review FTP Program Till 2023 Due To Coronavirus Impact
ICC To Review FTP Program Till 2023 Due To Coronavirus Impact
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.