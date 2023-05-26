The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. According to an official statement, the nine teams will share a whopping amount of Rs 31.4 crore, which is the same as the previous cycle (2019-21). India will take on Ausralia in the WTC final at the Lord's in London, starting from June 7. The winners of the WTC Final will take home a whopping prize of Rs 13.22 crore (approx.) while the runners-up will pocket Rs 6.61 crore (approx.).

"There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million (Rs 13.22 crore approx.). Kane Williamson's New Zealand were rewarded with $1.6 million (Rs 6.61 crore approx.) in Southampton in 2021 after they sealed an eight-wicket win over India in the rain-marred six-day WTC final," the ICC said in a release.

South Africa, who missed out on a WTC final spot and sit third in the points table, will receive Rs 3.72 crore approx.

"England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000 (2.9 crore approx.)."

"Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000 (Rs 1.65 crore approx).

"The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each (Rs 82.7 lakh approx.)," the statement added.