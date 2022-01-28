Virat Kohli's Test captaincy ended on a sour note in January with India losing to South Africa in their three-match red-ball series. The visitors lost 1-2 with Kohli stepping down from the role after the series. Kohli received a lot support from former head coach Ravi Shastri. In a chat with India Today, Shastri said that if Kohli would have continued as Test skipper then he would have at least registered 50-60 wins and many people would not be able to digest his achievement. But Shastri's comments weren't received well by former teammate Sanjay Manjrekar.

While speaking to News18, Manjrekar stated that although he was a "huge admirer" of Shastri but didn't understand his comments. Manjrekar also went on to label it as "Shastri 2.0".

"I don't have an idea. I was a huge admirer of Ravi Shastri. I played under him, he gave players support, a great fighter, senior. This Shastri 2.0 I don't understand. What he says in public is expected, I don't react to it", he said.

"I don't want to be disrespectful. He doesn't make very intelligent comments, you can see the agenda behind it. It's not an accurate cricketing observation," he further added.

With Kohli stepping down as red-ball skipper, the BCCI hasn't announced a new Test captain yet.

The 33-year-old had also quit T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup and was soon removed as ODI skipper too. The BCCI revealed Rohit Sharma as the new full-time white-ball captain in December last year.

India will next face West Indies in three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, in February.