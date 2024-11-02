Well-known Australian batting coach Neil D'Costa has cited Prithvi Shaw's decline in international cricket as a cautionary example, urging Australian selectors not to "rush" 19-year-old sensation Sam Konstas into Test cricket for the blockbuster series against India. He says Konstas isn't ready for the traditional five-day format yet, joining the debate around who would partner Usman Khawaja at the top in the five-match rubber against their fierce rivals from the sub-continent.

D'Costa, who was born to Anglo-Indian parents hailing from Chennai, has in the past coached Michael Clarke, the late Phillip Hughes, and helped Mitchell Starc switch to fast bowling from wicket-keeping.

The 53-year-old D'Costa has also worked on Konstas' batting in the past but the young New South Welshman is now coached by Tahmid Islam, an ex-Bangladesh first-class player, and former Australian star Shane Watson.

He reckons handing Konstas Test debut now would do him more harm than good.

"He could be a good player for 100 Tests. If they put him in now, he might only play 10 Tests," D'Costa, who is now Marnus Labuschagne's coach, was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Konstas, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft among others are looking to get into the Australian XI as Khawaja's opening partner in the series against India.

The series starts on November 22 in Perth.

D'Costa said, "He's (Konstas) another player who has shown great potential but let him play two years of Sheffield Shield," D'Costa said.

"Let him understand the grounds (in Australia), understand the flows (of the game), understand himself and understand the game. If he's good enough, he will get the runs, and he'll be in (the team in) a little bit.

"It's just ridiculous (talk of rushing him in). How's Prithvi Shaw going? I could see his weaknesses before he went in."

After successive Sheffield Shield hundreds for NSW against South Australia last month, Konstas' name was thrown up as a potential replacement for David Warner. The teenager then made 2 and 43 against Victoria before a duck and 16 for Australia A against India A in Mackay.

D'Costa, who started coaching aged 19, is a Level 3 coach with degrees in Sports Science, Sports Coaching and Psychology.

He has also worked as the Vidharbha Cricket Association's Residential Academy head coach.