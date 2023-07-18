After years of grind and struggle, Rinku Singh finally earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. After a stellar run with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rinku will now look to impress in India colours during the Asian Games. In a recent interview, Rinku shed light on a range of topics, inlcuding his cricketing idol. The 25-year-old revealed he has always looked up to former India batter Suresh Raina. Rinku said he is constantly in touch with the former India and CSK star, who often gives him inputs to improve his game. He also credited former India spinner Harbhajan Singh for his support.

"Suresh Raina has been my idol. I am regularly in touch with him. He is the IPL King and he keeps sharing his inputs with me. He has helped me a lot in my career. Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) has also helped me a lot in my career. I am grateful for their support and whenever such big players talk about you, it motivates you to push yourself more," Rinku told RevSportz in an interview.

Rinku enjoyed a breakthrough season in the IPL, scoring 474 runs for his side in a disappointing campaign from the teams point of view.

The Indian men's senior team will make its debut in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China later this year.

India have not fielded a cricket team in two Asian Games while other major teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka sent second-string sides for the respective events.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.