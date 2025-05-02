Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli made a hilarious remark about a teammate that he would not like to have as his roommate and a mate he would like to share his room with during a meet-and-greet event ahead of his side's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A clip of Virat's appearance at the meet-and-greet event ahead of the match was posted on RCB's official X handle. In the video, Virat hilariously revealed batter Swastik Chikara as someone he would not like to have as his roommate, saying that he does not leave him alone.

"Because he does not leave me alone, so, definitely not him (Swastik)," Kohli replied.

?



Find out what Virat said at the @qatarairways Meet and Greet event, earlier today! #PlayBold... pic.twitter.com/d1EsvVl3dR — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2025

Swastik, the 20-year-old who rose to fame with a hat-trick of centuries in the UP T20 League in 2023 and has played some matches for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, has been the subject of many hilarious memes on social media because of his repeated presence around Virat. He is often seen carrying water for Virat and cracking jokes and pranks with him on and off the field.

Virat, however, said that he would like to have wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma as his roommate. He called the batter "funny" and someone who has a lot of "mischief" in his eyes. He also appreciated the keeper, who has 121 runs in seven innings so far for RCB, for his "street-smart" cricket.

"But one guy I think is really funny, but he has not opened up with me properly, is Jitesh [Sharma]. I want to see that really fun, raw side of him because I can see it in his eyes; he has that mischief about him. He is very street smart; you can see on the field that he finds different ways of looking at things. So, I would like to get to know him more," he concluded.

During the ongoing IPL, Virat is sitting in third place among the highest-run-getters, with 443 runs in 10 innings at an average of 63.28, a strike rate of almost 139, and six fifties, with the best score of 73*.

His side is at the second spot in the table with seven wins and three losses, and they will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on Saturday.