After its failure to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand in the home series starting November 17. Team India will play three T20Is first and then two Test matches against the Blackcaps. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced teams for both T20I and Test series. The roster saw plenty of changes as many big names from both teams have been rested. Former T20I skipper Virat Kohli, pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been rested from the T20I series.

In the absence of these big names in the shortest format, the selection committee included many players who had a good show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan got their maiden India call-ups while the IPL 2021 orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad was also added to the T20I team.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was thrilled to see the IPL performers in the national squad. He lauded the selection of all four players but he made a notable remark on Ruturaj Gaikwad's selection.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a terrific IPL season where he scored 635 runs to win the Orange Cap. The young opener had impressed many veterans of the game with his top-class batting for winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gavaskar has big expectations from Gaikwad and he said the right-handed batsman has the ability to serve India in all three formats in the future.

"He is a fabulous talent. He is a talent that will serve India in all three formats of the game because he has got a range of shots and great shot selection. He has got the technique and he shows the temperament to deal with any kind of pressure. So, I think it's an exciting time to see how he develops as an international cricketer," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

Gaikwad who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, made his international debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year but failed to make an impact. However, the second opportunity is waiting for him when the Rohit Sharma-led team will take on New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series.