Virat Kohli is a cricketing icon not only in India but around the world. However, it's not just his game that has garnered him a massive following; his fitness is another quality that impresses one and all. Kohli, who will turn 37 in November, maintains a fitness level that is on another level. Even the youngest of cricketers find it tough to match his intensity during matches, and his speed while fielding and running between the wickets. During a recent interaction, former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Kohli for setting a fitness benchmark in the team.

According to Sehwag, his former teammate is the fittest cricketer of this era. "Hats off to Virat Kohli for starting the trend of fitness in world cricket. He brought the fitness culture to Indian cricket. He's the fittest cricketer of this era. Now, because of Virat Kohli, every young cricketer wants to be fit," Sehwag said on The Life Savers Show with Neha Bedi.

Virat Kohli called time on his T20I career after India clinched the world title in June last year. He has also retired from the Test format, announcing his decision in May this year following a poor outing in the 2024/25 Australia series. Kohli remains active as a player in ODIs and continues to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

The player is currently away from international action as India are set to feature in the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the T20I format. India's next ODI assignment is a three-match series against Australia, starting October 19. The first match will be played at Perth, with Adelaide and Sydney hosting the second and third matches on October 23 and 25, respectively.

Uncertainty looms over Kohli's international future. He is expected to have discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India about it. According to NDTV sources, Kohli, along with another veteran player Rohit, will sit down with BCCI officials to discuss their future, with the board likely to leave the final decision up to the two batting greats.