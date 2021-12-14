Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who was rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against West Indies, lost his cool during a press conference after the player draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 concluded. The video of Hasan Ali's brief war of words with a journalist went viral on social media. Former Pakistan captain has Salman Butt reacted to the events and asked the right-arm seamer not to repeat the same in future. It all started when a journalist started to ask a question which Hasan did not like. The right-arm seamer interrupted the journalist and said "next question please."

When the journalist insisted on getting a reply, Hasan, after repeating “next question please” a few times, asked the journalist to "not get personal".

“First you write good things on Twitter, and then I'll give answers. You shouldn't get personal with anyone.”

“As PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) can't stop you (from asking questions), at least we have the right,” said Hasan in the widely-circulated video on social media.

What happened to Hassan Ali?! What did @anussaeed1 say to him on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/C6vCFGINv0 — Ghumman (@emclub77) December 12, 2021

Hasan was retained by Islamabad United under the platinum category.

Responding to a question from a user during a live chat on his Youtube channel, Butt said Hasan could have chosen to not respond to the question by saying "no comments", instead of arguing with the journalist.

“I hope he doesn't repeat it. It is very simple - asking questions is a journalist's right, and you cannot deny him that. He should have heard the entire question and said 'no comments'. He had the right to do that. If he would have said ‘no comments', it would have meant that the next person can ask the question.

"When you interrupt someone between a question, it is not good. Whatever the problem was, they should speak to each other and try and sort it out. Hasan has to play cricket and attend press conferences and the same person and other media people have to ask questions," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

The former opener also added that a talent like Hasan Ali should be managed well by people around him.

"Hasan is a fast bowler and aggressive by nature. At times, because of some other things playing in your mind, you get over-aggressive. He is human and made a mistake. I am not endorsing him, but this is why we have managers, to manage people. Had the others around him stepped in, the situation could have been avoided," he added.