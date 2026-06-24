In a landmark moment for the region's sporting landscape, the Haryana Corporate Premier League (HCPL) was officially unveiled in the presence of former Indian cricketer, Praveen Kumar and Kabaddi star, Pardeep Narwal, who also also have been appointed as the brand ambassador of the inaugural season of the league. Driven by a clear and powerful vision, the league aims to provide a premier platform for talented cricketers, regardless of their professional background, social status, or gender, to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

HCPL seeks to bridge the gap between recreational and professional cricket by bringing together corporate professionals, grassroots cricketers, academy players, and talented individuals who dominate local grounds across Haryana. On the occasion, HCPL also announced the launch of the HCPL Women's Cricket League, a dedicated platform designed to provide aspiring women cricketers with opportunities to showcase their talent and compete at a professional level. The initiative reflects HCPL's commitment to inclusivity and the holistic development of cricket.

The upcoming season will feature a large-scale talent identification programme through zone-based trials across Haryana and neighbouring states to ensure deserving players are given an opportunity to participate. Selected players will then have the chance to be part of a grand player auction, allowing grassroots and amateur cricketers to experience the excitement and professionalism of franchise-based cricket. The league will also provide national broadcast coverage, offering emerging players nationwide visibility and exposure. The HCPL Women's League will run alongside the men's competition, focusing on identifying, nurturing and promoting women's cricketing talent.

Speaking on the launch, HCPL Founder Deepanshu Mohan Rewalia said, "HCPL brings together corporate professionals, grassroots cricketers, academy players and thousands of talented individuals playing on local grounds across Haryana. Our objective is to create a unique ecosystem where passion meets opportunity, enabling players from diverse backgrounds to compete at a professional level. With the launch of the Women's League, we are taking another significant step toward ensuring equal opportunities for all talented cricketers."

HCPL Co-Founder Ravi Goyal said, "HCPL is more than just a cricket tournament; it is a celebration of Haryana's rich sporting culture. Here, a software engineer can share a dressing room with a farmer, an entrepreneur can take the field alongside an academy player, and every participant gets an equal opportunity to prove that talent and determination transcend all backgrounds. The Women's League further strengthens our vision of building an inclusive cricketing ecosystem."

The launch received support from several distinguished personalities from the sporting fraternity, who hailed HCPL as a transformative platform for local talent.

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar said, "HCPL presents a fantastic opportunity for young, amateur and professional players to showcase their abilities. Haryana has always been a powerhouse of sporting talent, and platforms like HCPL provide the right exposure and competitive environment for players to recognise their potential and take their game to the next level."

Former Indian Kabaddi star Pardeep Narwal added, "There is a strong need for platforms like HCPL in today's sporting landscape, especially in a sports-loving state like Haryana. The league will not only strengthen grassroots and corporate cricket but will also provide talented individuals from different backgrounds with opportunities to compete, learn and grow. HCPL has the potential to be a game-changer for emerging athletes across the state."

The launch event was also attended by several eminent personalities from the fields of sports and entertainment, including Padma Shri awardee and Dronacharya Award recipient Dr. Sunil Dabas, coach of the Indian Women's Kabaddi Team; Ajay Kumar, Judo Coach and Commonwealth Games representative; Sagar Dhanda, National-level Boxer; renowned Haryanvi superstar Kuldeep Kaushik; Indian boxer and Asian Championship representative Khushi; veteran athletics coach Amarjeet; international Kurash coach and referee Shakti Singh; and international judo player Parakshit Kumar.

With its inclusive approach, professional structure and commitment to promoting both men's and women's cricket, HCPL is poised to become one of Haryana's most prestigious and exciting sporting properties. The league aims to create pathways for equal opportunity, professional exposure and access to high-level competition for aspiring cricketers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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