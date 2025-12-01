Virat Kohli confirmed on Sunday that he does not intend to reverse his decision to retire from Test cricket. Kohli was subtly inquired about possibly returning to Tests by broadcaster Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation after the first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. Bhogle asked Kohli whether the latter intended to continue playing just one format, to which Kohli responded in the affirmative. Bhogle later revealed on social media that he had had a chat with Kohli before the ceremony and asked him whether he would be comfortable on a question regarding a possible Test U-turn.

Responding to a social media message suggesting that Kohli had been caught off-guard by Bhogle's question, the broadcaster confirmed that he had spoken to the star batter regarding the matter beforehand.

"I had asked him (Kohli) before if he would be comfortable if I slipped that in.....," wrote Bhogle in a post on X.

I had asked him before if he would be comfortable if I slipped that in..... https://t.co/DhXOZNVgYI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 30, 2025

Kohli quashed all reports and rumours that suggested he may be considering a return to Test cricket. He retired from the format in May 2025, and is only active in ODIs now.

"I'm 37 and need time for recovery. That's how it's always going to be - I'm just playing one form of the game. If you've played 300-odd games and so much cricket, you know when you're hitting balls in practice, you know the reflexes are there and the physical ability is there to bat long. As long as you're hitting the ball well and playing good cricket, it's about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited," Kohli said.

The 37-year-old smashed a stunning 135 off just 120 balls in Ranchi, looking back at his vintage best. Kohli slammed 11 boundaries and seven maximums, powering India to a total of 349 and an eventual 17-run win.