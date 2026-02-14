Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has unveiled a new tattoo, but this one goes far beyond aesthetics. Created at Aliens Tattoo by celebrity tattoo artist Sunny Bhanushali and executed by lead artist Tushar Marane, the artwork tells a deeply personal story about love, identity and partnership with his fiancée Mahieka. What began as a simple idea; an "M" initial tattooed on his nape, evolved into an elaborate symbolic design after an emotional creative process between the couple and the artists. According to the team, Pandya initially wanted a subtle tribute to Mahieka, something meaningful yet intimate. However, during conversations about their relationship and what they meant to each other, the concept naturally grew into something far more layered.

The final artwork features two leopards, designed not merely as an animal motif but as a representation of their bond.

One leopard appears bold and realistic, symbolising visible strength, drive and ambition. The second leopard is formed through flowing linework, moving like a shadow around the first, and within its curves subtly forms the letter "M", Mahieka's initial. The design reflects two strong individuals moving together in alignment rather than losing individuality within a relationship.

Speaking about the process, Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoo, said: Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoo "Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other's strength. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together. This tattoo is not decoration; it's a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes memory."

The placement on the nape was intentionally chosen, subtle when hidden yet powerful when revealed, adding to the intimacy of the piece.

The tattoo was executed by Tushar Marane, lead artist at Aliens Tattoo and mentor at Aliens Tattoo School, known for his precision detailing and realism work. The design itself was collaboratively developed by Sunny Bhanushali, Siddhesh Gawde, Devendra Palav and Marane.

For the studio, the session stood out as more than a celebrity appointment.

Aliens Tattoo notes that the artwork represents modern relationships, where individuality is preserved while partnership strengthens both individuals. The leopard symbolism captures balance, companionship and soulmate-like alignment rather than possession.

The tattoo session took place late at night, with the design finalised only after extensive discussion and iteration to ensure the symbolism felt authentic to the couple.

For Hardik Pandya, the tattoo now stands as a permanent, visual tribute, not just to a person, but to the energy of a relationship.

And for the artists who created it, it became a reminder of the purpose behind their craft: transforming personal stories into timeless art.

