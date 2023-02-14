Star India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who has recently been leading the Indian T20I side, and wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on Tuesday. "We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik Pandya wrote in an Instagram post. Notably, Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Later that year, the pair was blessed with a baby boy, named Agastya.

After the match, Pandya, who also played a cameo of 30 not out off 17 balls, said that he's had to tweak his game as per the requirement of the team. "I've always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that's life, I've to evolve. I've believed in partnerships and I want to give my batting partner and my team some assurance and calmness that I'm there. I've played more games than any of these guys, I've learnt how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm. Maybe I have to get my strike rate down for that. Taking new roles is always that I look forward to. I want to take the new ball role too, because I don't want anyone to come and take that difficult role. If they're under pressure, then we are chasing the game. I want to lead the front. I've been working on my new ball skills," Pandya said during the post-match press conference. Pandya also suggested that his role is similar to the one which former India captain MS Dhoni had adapted during the latter stages of his international career. Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com "I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me. I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow," he added.

