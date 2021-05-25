India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a throwback video of him and partner Natasa Stankovic recreating a scene from the classic film 'The Lion King'. The video, originally shared by Natasa last year, is their take on the scene when the main protagonist lion cub Simba was christened in the movie. Natasa Stankovic is seen smudging lipstick on her thumb before going and smearing it on Hardik's head in a ritualistic manner, with music from the movie playing in the background, before the mandrill Rafiki is heard saying the name "Simba".

In the movie, Rafiki - who serves as a shaman for the royal pride of lions in the movie - gives Simba his name in a similar fashion.

Watch their recreation of the iconic scene here:

Natasa Stankovic reacted to Hardik's video, commenting with a series of heart emojis.

Last year, Natasa had shared the video with the caption "The cutest Simba I know".

The couple got engaged last year and are often seen commenting on each other's posts on social media.

On Sunday, the Serbian model-cum-actor had shared a pool picture with the caption "good times and tan lines". Hardik reacted to it with heart and fire emojis.

The couple welcomed their baby son Agastya in July last year.

Hardik Pandya was last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was suspended indefinitely on May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he is not in India's Test squad for the tour of UK, he is expected to travel to Sri Lanka for the white-ball series against the hosts, which includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.