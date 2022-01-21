Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Friday. Harbhajan Singh, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, said that he had mild symptoms and that he has quarantined himself at home and "taking all the necessary precautions". "I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

In December last year, Harbhajan had announced that he was retiring from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on his 23-year-long career.

The off-spinner first played for India in 1998 and has had a decorated career across all formats. He is a World Cup winner in both ODIs and T20Is and is among only four Indian bowlers to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He was also the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests for India.

Harbhajan made his international debut as a 17-year-old against Australia in Bengaluru in March 1998. He would go on to pick up 417 wickets in 103 Test matches and remains India's fourth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Harbhajan represented India in 236 ODIs, in which he picked up 269 wickets. He also picked up 25 wickets in 28 T20Is for India.

Harbhajan was a part of the India team, which achieved a lot of success away from home under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. He is among the select few Indian cricketers who have played two ICC World Cup finals, losing to Australia in 2003 and winning against Sri Lanka in 2011.