Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The off-spinner took to Twitter to make the announcement and also shared a video on Youtube in which he explained the reason behind his decision. Harbhajan was an integral part of the Indian team across formats in the 2000s and won the 2007 ICC WT20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup with the team under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Harbhajan shot to fame in 2001 as he played a stellar role in helping India beat Steve Waugh's all-conquering Australian side in a home Test series. The off-spinner picked up 32 wickets in the series, which included a hat-trick in the landmark 2nd Test in Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which was the first by an Indian bowler.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

Here is a look at the significant milestones and achievements of Harbhajan in his 23-year long illustrious cricket career:

With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan is 14th in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and fourth best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427).

Test debut: vs Australia at Bengaluru - March, 1998

Most Test wickets against nations

95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches

60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches

56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches

53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches

45 wickets vs England in 14 matches

Most successful Test seasons

2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (five 5-wicket hauls)

2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (six 5-wicket hauls, two 10-wicket hauls)

Best bowling figures in a Test innings

8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai

ODI debut: vs New Zealand at Sharjah - April 17, 1998

Most ODI wickets against nations

61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches

36 wickets vs England in 23 matches

33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches

32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches

31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches

Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20I matches.

(With PTI inputs)