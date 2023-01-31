In the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20, Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have impressed all. With some of the best numbers to back them up, playing for the Giants is a daunting task, and Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus has been among the stars of the campaign so far. The all-rounder, who is playing in first T20 franchise tournament, scored a crucial half-century when the Giants defeated the Dubai Capitals in the first phase of the tournament.

"It has been a brilliant period so far with Adani's Gulf Giants, who have made me feel at home since I joined the squad. The set-up all-round has been excellent and enjoyable as well. They've put in place a system where you can thrive and concentrate on producing your best cricket," Erasmus said.

At the ILT20, a standout aspect is the fact that all team XIs are required to have a couple of players, at least, from associate nations. And undoubtedly, Erasmus is quite happy about that.

"There's long been a push for the development of associate cricket around the world, and this is a great initiative from the ILT20 to bring in that rule. The associate players continuously yearn for opportunities like this, and are also showing that they can hold their own in such situations as well. It has been a phenomenal experience. I don't think associate cricket has been in a better place than the last couple of years," he added.

Erasmus also touched upon the fact that he has enjoyed his time working with coach Andy Flower, a legend of Zimbabwean cricket, saying that the former England coach is a reassuring figure.

“I've always known that Andy Flower has a great name out in the cricketing world. And having experienced that now myself in the last three weeks I've enjoyed my time with Andy. He's explained to me that I should not hesitate to play my own game, and that's really reassuring coming in in from the outside.”

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

India U19 Women's Team Wins T20 World Cup