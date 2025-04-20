IPL 2025 is on and so is the excitement of the fans. The 2025 edition of the biggest cricket tournament in the world kick-started on March 25 and will conclude on May 25 with a blockbuster grand finale. Every year, IPL is celebrated with a lot of pomp as the fans did not leave any opportunity of witnessing thrilling battles on the field. All the ten teams have their respective fan bases, who never fail to shower their love the franchise. One such team is Gujarat Titans, who made its debut in 2022 and clinched the title in the first appearance.

Led by young opener Shubman Gill, GT are one of the top contenders for a spot in the Playoffs. So far, they have won five matches out of seven and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. On Saturday, GT squared off against Delhi Capitals at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and won the match by seven wickets.

Apart from facing DC, it was a battle against the scorching heat of Ahmedabad, which had a adverse effect of GT pacer Ishant Sharma. However, this was not the case with the fans as they fought against extreme heat to watch GT register a crucial win.

In the ongoing season, GT fans are going to every extend to support the Gujarat-based franchise in the tournament. For the day game against DC, GT enhanced the fans comfort by providing mist fans in all sun-facing stands, along with sun screen and sun visors. Additionally, free drinking water, ORS, and mobile medical facilities was also provided in the stadium to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Apart from this, a special fan zone was also curated at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the fans had a blast while celebrating GT's big win over DC. The specially curated fanzone featured interactive stalls, live music, and captivating photo installations, creating a dynamic atmosphere for all fans. Attendees participated in quizzes for a chance to win exclusive merchandise and enjoyed traditional garba performances alongside the live music. The fanzone truly enhanced the matchday experience.

"We had a lot of fun. We made posters, did Garba, it was awesome. We also took some pictures and now we are waiting for Shubman Gill," a fan said.

GT will now be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders for their next IPL 2025 match on Monday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.