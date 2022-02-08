The BCCI on Monday shared two photos of head coach Rahul Dravid bowling spin in the Team India nets ahead of the second one-day international against West Indies. India won the first match with ease and will be looking to seal the series in the second match on Wednesday. Former India spinner and Dravid's former teammate Harbhajan Singh took note of the photos and shared some light hearted advice with the former batting great.

"Grip is too wide jam .. won't be able to spin as much you like," Harbhajan tweeted along with a tongue out smiley.

Grip is too wide jam .. won't be able to spin as much you like ???? https://t.co/sgjojRXWbK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2022

The BCCI had captioned the original post as, "Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of @anilkumble1074's 10-74 #TeamIndia | @Paytm | #INDvWI." This was in honour of Dravid's former India teammate and spin legend Anil Kumble, who had picked up all 10 wickets in an innings on the same day 23 years ago.

Only three cricketers have been able to achieve this ridiculous feat in cricket history; Jim Laker, Kumble and Ajaz Patel. England's Laker was the first to take wickets in an innings, by doing so against Australia in 1956. After Kumble, Ajaz did the same last year, when he took all 10 wickets in an innings vs India in Mumbai. Also, all three bowlers who have achieved this feat are spinners.

In that match in 1999, Pakistan were chasing 420 to win the game. Openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar gave the visitors a fantastic start. They were in a good position but Kumble had other plans. He ended the opening partnership of 101 in the 25th over by taking the wicket of Afridi.

Promoted

On the next delivery, he dismissed Ijaz Ahmed for a golden duck.

After a few overs, the legendary spinner also sent Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf back to the pavilion in a space of two deliveries. These two wickets changed the outcome of the match and the tide slowly turned towards India's side, who went on to win the match and draw the series 1-1.