Rohit Sharma has made it clear that form is important but so is the format. Hence, without naming he indicated that Shreyas Iyer will make the cut in the playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. "Those guys who have performed will get a run. It is as simple as that. Sometimes it's hard when we compare guys performing in different formats. I do understand the form. Form is important and so is the format," Rohit said in a press conference.

In the series-deciding T20I at Rajkot, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a 51-ball 112 not out to single-handedly steer India to a 91-run win and seal the series 2-1. Rohit said it's important not to "mix up" the two white ball formats.

"Look, I think it's a great headache (choice between Surya and Shreyas) to have rather than having no headache. Honestly, we will look at the performance of the guys who have done really well. The problem happens when we start comparing different formats to different formats," he said.

"ODI is a different format, slightly longer than T20I and we are very clear that the guys who have done well will definitely get the opportunities," the skipper's vote seemed to be in favour of Shreyas, who has two tons and 14 fifties from 39 ODIs at a strike-rate of 96.

"We are very clear about giving opportunities to the guys who have done really well. That is what is going to happen as we move forward, play these six ODIs. The guys who are doing well will also get a lot of opportunities."

For Rohit, all those who have scored runs under difficult circumstances will be rewarded.

"We will have to look at who's done well in the ODI format for us, and in what situation they have done well. They've been under pressure and gone on to score runs. All those things we need to count before we make that call. This is something we're going to do before making that call -- to try and capture everything that has happened in the last eight-nine months.

Of the 15 ODIs, India play nine ODIs at home in next three months -- three each against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia -- before the cricketers head to their respective IPL franchises.

And ahead of the World cup, India are slated to tour the West Indies and take on Australia at home for three ODIs each. Then there's also the Asia Cup slated in September, the venue of which is yet to be decided.

