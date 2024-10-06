Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying his time as India T20 captain and dropped enough hints on Saturday about his ambitions of leading an IPL franchise is near future. Mumbai Indians would ideally like to retain Suryakumar but being a current India captain, it would also be interesting as to what is his expectation from the five-time champion outfit. Hardik Pandya grabbed the limelight last year when MI removed Rohit Sharma unceremoniously to put the colourful Baroda all-rounder on the hot seat, the move that backfired badly.

Suryakumar's stock has risen since that last IPL and now that he is leading the national team, it remains to be seen what Mumbai Indians decide in the lead up to the next season.

On the ever of the T20 series opener against Bangladesh, Suryakumar spoke to media about his time as India captain besides handing the query on IPL captaincy ambitions on a lighter note.

“Aapne googly daal diya (laughs) (You put me in a spot with a wrong 'un). Really enjoying this new role (as India captain). When I was playing under Rohit bhai's captaincy in MI, I used to give my inputs whatever I felt at that time.

"For India also feeling good. I captained against Sri Lanka previously against Australia and South Africa also. I have learnt from other captains on how to take the team forward. Aage dekhte hain. Chalte rahta hain. Baaki aapko pata toh chal hee jayega (Let's see how it goes. Rest you will know in due course of time),” that was Surya's witty response to the IPL leadership question.

If all batters can bowl an over or two, it's good for the team

Suryakumar himself bowled in the previous series against Sri Lanka and he is all for batters rolling their arm over for an over or two if the situation demands.

“It can only be good if we can get couple of overs from the batters. In this squad most of them can bowl. We saw that in Sri Lanka as well. If you have the skill why not.”

