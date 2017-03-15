Google Doodle Celebrates 140 Years of Test Cricket

The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877.

The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877. © Google

Search giant Google on Wednesday dedicated a Doodle to celebrate the 140th anniversary of official Test cricket, remembering the first match in whites played between England and Australia in 1877.

The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877 between an established English team and a newly-formed Australian squad at the Melbourne Cricket ground. It finished in a 45-run win for Australia.

Today

Test cricket is 140 years old

ODI cricket is 46 years -2months-10 days old

T20I cricket is 12 years-26 days old#internationalcricket — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 15, 2017

The hosts batted first and the first ball was bowled by Alfred Shaw to Charles Bannerman, who went on to become the first centurion in Test by scoring 165 when he retired hurt with a right hand index finger injury.

England, however, squared the two-Test series by winning the next game at the same venue by four wickets.

"Today's Doodle hits the deck with a light-hearted rendering that captures the spirit of sportsmanship and the inaugural Test match," Google said.

"Mustachioed and muscle-bound, the batsmen, bowlers and opposition fielders spring into action, never losing sight of the red ball," it said.

(With inputs from IANS)