 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Google Doodle Celebrates 140 Years of Test Cricket

Updated: 15 March 2017 10:49 IST

The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877 between an established English team and a newly-formed Australian squad at the Melbourne Cricket ground. It finished in a 45-run win for Australia.

Google Doodle Celebrates 140 Years of Test Cricket
The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877. © Google

Search giant Google on Wednesday dedicated a Doodle to celebrate the 140th anniversary of official Test cricket, remembering the first match in whites played between England and Australia in 1877.

The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877 between an established English team and a newly-formed Australian squad at the Melbourne Cricket ground. It finished in a 45-run win for Australia.

The hosts batted first and the first ball was bowled by Alfred Shaw to Charles Bannerman, who went on to become the first centurion in Test by scoring 165 when he retired hurt with a right hand index finger injury.

England, however, squared the two-Test series by winning the next game at the same venue by four wickets.

"Today's Doodle hits the deck with a light-hearted rendering that captures the spirit of sportsmanship and the inaugural Test match," Google said.

"Mustachioed and muscle-bound, the batsmen, bowlers and opposition fielders spring into action, never losing sight of the red ball," it said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : Cricket <
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Google on Wednesday dedicated a Doodle to Test cricket
  • The first-ever Test was played between England and Australia in 1877
  • It finished in a 45-run win for Australia
Related Articles
India Vs Australia: Hosts Look to Carry Winning Momentum to 3rd Test in Ranchi
India Vs Australia: Hosts Look to Carry Winning Momentum to 3rd Test in Ranchi
Indian Wells Masters: Roger Federer Books Fourth-Round Clash With Rafael Nadal
Indian Wells Masters: Roger Federer Books Fourth-Round Clash With Rafael Nadal
Champions League: Leicester City, Juventus Reach Quarter-Finals
Champions League: Leicester City, Juventus Reach Quarter-Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.