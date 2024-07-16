With India's ODI assignment against Sri Lanka only a fortnight away, clarity over certain senior players' availability hasn't come. It was earlier reported that veteran stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are keen to remain unavailable for the ODI assignment, and have asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an extended break after the victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. But, it has now been reported that the team's new head coach Gautam Gambhir is not keen on this proposition made by the senior stars.

As per a report in Indian Express, Hardik Pandya has also added his name to the unavailable stars' list for the ODI series. The marquee all-rounder cited 'personal reasons' behind this request. While Hardik could be granted permission to miss the assignment, Gambhir reportedly wants Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah to participate.

The former India opening batter is said to have sent a clear message to the trio, saying the Indian ODI team will have a long break after the Sri Lanka assignment, hence he wants the senior stars like Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah to be available.

The report also adds that the players are yet to respond to Gambhir's plea, with Rohit and Kohli deciding to take a break and travel abroad with their families. While Kohli flew to London right after Team India's felicitation ceremony in Mumbai, Rohit was recently spotted in London during Wimbledon before flying to the United States of America.

India's 3-match ODI assignment against Sri Lanka starts on August 02 and concludes on August 07. The team would then face England in an ODI series in February next year. The gap between these series is a whopping 5 months.

Right after the England series, Team India would feature in the Champions Trophy which is expected to be held in Pakistan and UAE or Sri Lanka.